Teen suing North Myrtle Beach, SC for falsely pulling her over, holding her at gunpoint

A North Myrtle Beach teenager has filed a federal lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach, its police department and several officers after multiple cops allegedly pulled her over and pointed guns at her believing she was a suspect.

La’Nisha Hemingway, 18, is suing the city of North Myrtle Beach, Police Chief Dana Crowell, and officers Mike Pacileo and Kayla Wallace for negligence, false imprisonment and violating her civil rights, the lawsuit stated. Hemingway is a recent graduate of North Myrtle Beach High School.

On May 3, 2024, around 7 p.m., Hemingway was driving along U.S. 17 near Barefoot Landing when Pacileo pulled in front of Hemingway, jumped out of the vehicle and pointed his gun at her, telling her to stick her hands out her window, the suit said. Pacileo had allegedly mistaken Hemingway’s vehicle for one that had been stolen, according to the lawsuit.

Pacileo had heard there was a stolen silver Dodge Challenger with a South Carolina license plate to be on the look out for. Hemingway was driving a dark gray Dodge charger with a different South Carolina license plate number.

Wallace then pulled Hemingway over, drew her weapon and told the teenager to get out of the car, walk backwards, following the sound of the officer’s voice, and to get on her knees, which Hemingway complied. Wallace then arrested her, handcuffing Hemingway.

Before Wallace pointed her gun at Hemingway, she can be heard in body camera footage saying the vehicle pulled over was not the stolen vehicle, the lawsuit said. Hemingway remained handcuffed until a second officer acknowledged she wasn’t driving a stolen vehicle.

At no time during the arrest was Hemingway asked her name, for her license or vehicle registration. Officers also did not document the incident until after Hemingway’s mother called the police station, asking for more information. Hemingway accused the officers of not documenting this to try and “escape their required accountability,” the suit said.

“That at all times relevant herein, Plaintiff was worried and fearful for her life as a result of Defendants Mike Pacileo and Kayla Wallace’s actions,” the lawsuit stated.

Hemingway is alleging negligence for not following North Myrtle Beach Police policies, harassing her, as well as negligent training, hiring and supervision. She is also alleging a violation of her 14th amendment rights, violation of her civil rights and an unlawful search as officers searched her car without probable cause or a warrant.

For damages, Hemingway is requesting a jury trial and judgments for actual, punitive, incidental and accidental damages.