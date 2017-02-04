Teen Struck By Oncoming Train While Taking Pictures With Her Friend on Tracks

A teenager was hit by a train while taking pictures with her friend in Florida on Friday, according to reports.

Julia Laureano, 18, was left in critical condition after she and Leah Bateman, 20, had been taking pictures on and by the railroad tracks, police said.

Read: Woman Allegedly Throws 5-Year-Old on Train Tracks Before Oncoming Train

According to a police report, Laureano wanted to get a picture of herself with an oncoming train in the background and she stood next to the track.

However, the train struck Laureano as it passed and dragged her several feet before she fell off to the side onto some rocks, according to reports.

Her aunt took to Facebook to ask for prayers for Laureano.

"Please pray for my niece..she has along recovery ahead of her...we love you Julia Laureano you have alot of people praying for you!!! Can't wait to hug you..hate being so far away from you guys!!!" He wrote.

Read: Good Samaritan Shot Dead While Trying to Stop Mall Robbery

Police said the train was moving at 40 mph.

According to WEARTV, her injuries are not life-threatening.

Watch: Train Conductor Reunites With Yale University Glee Club To Spread Holiday Cheer

Related Articles: