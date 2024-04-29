Teen stabbing victim dies; Coconut Creek police investigating

A teenager who was stabbed at a nature preserve in Coconut Creek has died from his injuries, police confirmed Monday.

The child, Iury Daniel De Sena, 15, was identified by friends and family members who started a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral and health care costs. John J. Sullivan, spokesman for the Broward school district, confirmed Monday that De Sena was a student at Lyons Middle School in Coconut Creek and that grief counselors are at the school to assist students and faculty traumatized by the loss.

Coconut Creek Police said De Sena died Friday, but police did not provide additional details about the crime or their investigation.

The stabbing took place April 20 on a walking trail at the Winston Park Nature Preserve near the 4900 block of Hilton Road, according to Coconut Creek Police spokesman Scotty Leamon. No information has been released about the motive for the stabbing.

Police searched unsuccessfully for the assailant for several hours as the victim was taken to Broward Health General in Fort Lauderdale.

Efforts to reach De Sena’s family on Monday were unsuccessful.

Leamon asked people who live in the area where the stabbing took place to check their security surveillance cameras for any activity that might have been picked up between 3:15 and 4:15 p.m. on April 20. Anyone with footage or other information about the case can call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700.

