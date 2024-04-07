Teen stabbed in White Plains following house party

White Plains detectives are investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old at a gas station following a house party.

The stabbing at the Mobil station at Mamaroneck and Rosedale avenues at about 11:30 p.m. Friday was part of multiple fights that broke out among partygoers in that area, police Chief Joseph Castelli said.

He would not say where the party was held.

Police were still searching for a suspect in the stabbing and for others who fled the scene as police arrived.

Castelli said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound and is expected to recover.

