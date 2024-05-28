Teen stabbed in Kalaeloa; 37-year-old woman in police custody

May 28—A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured and a 37-year-old woman is in police custody after a stabbing in Kalaeloa this afternoon.

Honolulu police said that at about 2:35 p.m. the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. Responding officers arrested the suspect without incident at 2:57 p.m. Police are investigating the case as second-degree attempted murder.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to the scene on Bougainville Avenue at about 2:37 p.m. and treated the girl for stab wounds to the upper torso and extremity. Paramedics took the girl to a hospital in serious condition.

