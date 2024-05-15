Teen stabbed in head in Queens: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the head in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened near 122-15 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in South Jamaica around 2:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

4 students injured in 3 violent incidents at New York City schools

The 15-year-old was stabbed once in his head and twice in his shoulder, police said. He was taken to a hospital after the incident, authorities said.

A suspect wearing a ski mask was seen fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

The incident happened several blocks away from August Martin High School.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

