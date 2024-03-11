Teen here for spring break faces aggravated battery charges after BB gun shooting on 30A

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A 16-year-old is facing charges of aggravated battery after allegedly shooting pedestrians with a BB gun from a vehicle along 30A.

According to a news release, Walton County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies were called to Adagio Condos on the evening of March 9 following reports of someone inside a dark sedan firing approximately 20 rounds from a BB gun at a family walking home from dinner. The BBs struck children ages 10,15 and 17.

Using FLOCK technology, a license plate recognition system, authorities were able to locate a vehicle matching a description about two miles west of the location. The vehicle, a black Audi, had a Texas license plate. The Audi was found parked near Seaside School, where deputies discovered a visible Glock-19, Co2-style BB gun in the rear passenger floorboard, according to the release.

Upon the return of two individuals to the vehicle, deputies identified a 16-year-old from Texas as the suspect. During the investigation, the teen admitted to shooting the BB gun at people on the sidewalk, leading to charges of aggravated battery, shooting deadly missiles from a vehicle and child abuse, with additional charges expected to follow, the release says.

After the arrest, the teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Crestview.

According to the WCSO, incidents like this have been reported during spring break. Authorities emphasize to the public that BBs can cause serious harm and be mistaken for real firearms.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Texas teen arrested, charged with firing BB gun at family in Santa Rosa Beach