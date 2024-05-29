Montgomery police officers are investigating the late Tuesday night shooting that left a juvenile wounded.

At about 11:59 p.m., police and fire medics went to a local hospital after receiving a call that a a person had been shot. They found a juvenile male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Rigby Street, she said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police asked people with knowledge about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Teen shot Tuesday night in Montgomery, police say