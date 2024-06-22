Teen shot Saturday morning in St. Louis, suspects wanted

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot early Saturday morning in St. Louis on the front porch of a home.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the arm. He was sent to a hospital for treatment, though he is currently in stable condition.

The victim told police that two suspects, both wearing black ski masks to cover their faces, shot at him while he was standing on the front porch of a home.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

