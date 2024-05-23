Teen shot in Madison County remembered for his ‘contagious smile’

A funeral service is set for Friday for an Edwardsville teenager found shot to death in Wood River last week.

Kaden W. Topal, 18, died in the shooting, according to the Wood River Police Department. A home invasion had been reported near where Topal was shot on May 16 and individuals involved in the case knew each other, police said.

No arrests have been announced but the shooting remains under investigation.

Topal was known for his “gentle, empathetic spirit and contagious smile,” according to his obituary.

“He was a gifted artist and expressed himself through his music, paintings and drawings,” the notice states. “While he liked to tease his sisters, he was always protective of them, even at a young age.”

The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Friday at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home at 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville with visitation after the service until 7 p.m.