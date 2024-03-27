Teen who was shot and killed Monday has been identified by Jackson Police

A 14-year-old boy, who was shot "multiple times" Monday, has been identified by the Jackson Police Department.

Jackson police stated in a press release that Cameron Horne-Crook, 14, was pronounced dead in the 3500 block of Ridgecrest Drive.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

