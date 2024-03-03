Teen shot, killed in Downtown shooting: CPD
A teenager has died after being shot Saturday evening in Chicago's South Loop, Chicago police said.
A teenager has died after being shot Saturday evening in Chicago's South Loop, Chicago police said.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
While LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA before he retires, he still “wants Bronny to be his own man.”
LeBron James has reached yet another NBA milestone.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
The amount of money you’ll save is absolutely bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.
Japan's SLIM lander and Intuitive Machines' Odysseus have both gone into a dormant state for the onset of lunar night. The teams will attempt to resume operations after the two-week period of darkness.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
The New York Times has taken a first crack at analyzing the moves and mistakes Apple made with its doomed car project, which ate up $10 billion.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.