Teen shot after fight in Bloomington; shots fired at Basswood Apartments

A 14-year-old boy was shot twice during a disturbance among several juveniles in Bloomington before dawn Friday. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation into what happened is continuing.

About 5:50 a.m., police officers rushed to the 2300 block of South Rogers Street in response to multiple 911 calls about people yelling and gunshots being fired, a news release from Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

Callers reported “some sort of disturbance involving several people yelling at each other followed by multiple shots fired.” As officers arrived, they learned a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds was inside a residence in the 500 block of West Hays Court.

Officers located the teen and provided medical care, including a tourniquet. Medics transported the victim, who suffered two gunshot wounds, to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Investigators learned the victim and another juvenile had agreed to meet up and fight, Pedigo said. “Several juveniles then arrived in the 2300 block of South Rogers Street and began arguing. One of the juveniles present produced a handgun and began firing.”

Pedigo said the victim was reportedly shot as he tried to run away and was later located at the Hays Court address.

Police interviewed witnesses, and Rogers Street was closed to traffic as investigators collected evidence. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BPD Detective Sarah Shannon at (812)339-4477 or shannons@bloomington.in.gov.

Bullet strikes apartment in unrelated Basswood Drive incident

Hours earlier, police investigated shots fired in an unrelated incident. No one was hurt.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, a 45-year-old woman reported a bullet came through her apartment window and went into a wall.

Police had responded after a report of multiple gunshots fired in an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive.

Several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by bullets, according to a police department synopsis of the incident. Several witnesses were interviewed, and police viewed video footage from the area seeking clues.

