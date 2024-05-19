Teen shot to death in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen was apparently shot to death in North Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials from the North Las Vegas Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, when dispatchers received reports of a teen who had been shot in the 6500 block of Silver Estates Street. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately give any information about any potential outstanding suspects in the deadly shooting. Law enforcement officials did say their investigation was in its preliminary stage, adding that no additional information was available.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.