A 19-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Brooklyn home early Tuesday, police said.

Christian Montrose was shot in the mouth and upper body outside his home on E. 104th St. near Avenue K in Canarsie about 2:40 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a black four-door sedan and has not been caught, cops said.

Montrose had no criminal history, police said.