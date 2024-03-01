Teen shot dead in Brooklyn after Nets game

A 13-year-old boy heading home from a Brooklyn Nets game was shot dead in Crown Heights, police said Friday.

The shooting happened 10:40 p.m. Thursday at New York and Bergen avenues, where police found six shell casings.

The victim, Troy Gill, stumbled away while heading towards his home — a half-mile away on St. Mark’s Ave. near Albany Ave. But he collapsed almost halfway there, at Brooklyn Ave. and St. Mark’s Ave.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are searching for video and said it is not clear why the teen was killed.

Cops said he had gone to Barclays Center to watch the Nets beat the Hawks and that he was alone when he was shot.