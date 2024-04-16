Teen shootings down 50% compared to last year

The number of teens shot in Cincinnati during the first quarter of this year has fallen 50% compared to last year, according to Cincinnati police data.

Last year, a record number of teens between ages 13 and 17 were shot in Cincinnati, an average of more than one a week.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31 this year, 7 teens were shot in the city, one of whom was killed. During the same period last year, 14 teens were shot in the city, three of whom were killed.

Compared to the first three months of last year, there have been half the number of teens shot in Cincinnati this year. Data provided by the Cincinnati Police Department.

Following a series of attacks in Downtown in January, the Cincinnati Police Department Chief Teresa Theetge rallied the leaders of Cincinnati Public Schools, juvenile court, the Metro bus system and others to address youth violence.

Activist Iris Roley, who has been consulting for the city, brought together youth-focused organizations to meet with teens in person around Government Square as the students traveled home from school.

Even with the improvements, police spokesman Jonathan Cunningham said Wednesday the work isn't slowing down.

"The numbers are trending down," Cunningham said. "However, we are going to continue to work with our partners. We can't do this alone."

He said connecting teens with the resources they need is a top priority. He said the department also wants to continue communicating with families about the importance of knowing where youth are and what they're up to.

"This will remain a heavy focus for us, especially when we're going into the summer months," Cunningham said. "At the end of the day, the children are our future and we have to protect them."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen shootings in Cincinnati down 50% compared to last year