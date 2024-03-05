Teen seriously injured after family violence stabbing in southeast Fort Worth, police say

A teenage boy is in serious condition after being stabbed during a family violence incident in southeast Fort Worth early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in the Hillside Morningside neighborhood shortly before 1:45 a.m. Police said they believe the suspect stabbed the teen with a kitchen knife during an argument.

The teen was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to MedStar.

The suspect, identified in jail records as 21-year-old Carlo Maylux Pedraza, was taken into custody and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail shortly after 3 a.m. Pedraza faces one charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury-family violence.

Today's top stories:

→ ‘More people equals more violence.’ Locals reflect on W 7th shooting

→ Friends remember man killed in West 7th district as kind, smart, caring

→ Get ready for ‘the bloodletting.’ School districts in for rocky budget season.

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.