Teen sentenced in plea deal for 2021 fatal shooting at North Linden house party

A teenager will spend at least four years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened while he was a juvenile.

Nuur Hassan, now 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The charges stemmed from the Feb. 21, 2021, fatal shooting of 27-year-old Josie Kamara.

Hassan was 17 at the time of the shooting and was initially charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court.

Around 4:20 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Kamara was found shot inside a home on the 3500 block of Greenwich Street in North Linden. He was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said at the time that there was evidence a party was happening inside the home and that someone started shooting.

Columbus police arrested Hassan in August 2021.

As part of a plea deal, charges of murder and attempted murder were dismissed.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Kamara to 4-6 years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge, plus an additional nine months on the attempted felonious assault charge, with credit for more than 2 ½ years already served.

Man sent to prison after victim's body found along West Side trail

A man was also sentenced for causing the death of another man whose body was found on a trail on the city's West Side.

John Ferry, 48, was sentenced to 9-13 ½ years in prison, after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Ferry admitted to causing the death of Robert Marsh III, 51, whose body was found Nov. 23, 2022, on the Camp Chase Trail. Columbus police said Marsh and Ferry, who was homeless at the time, got into a fight before Marsh's death.

Judge Andria Noble dismissed a charge of murder as part of a plea deal.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Teen sentenced for 2021 fatal North Linden party shooting