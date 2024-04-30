Teen sentenced for drive-by shooting role

Apr. 29—ROCHESTER — A Chester teen was given probation for his role in a 2023 drive-by shooting.

Raul Rios, 18, was sentenced Monday, April 22, 2024, to five years of probation and a suspended three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Jan. 19, 2024, to felony second-degree assault. He was initially charged with a more serious charge of drive-by shooting at a person.

Rios admitted to being part of the shooting

incident at a home on Northern Valley Drive Aug. 31, 2023.

Witnesses identified him as one of the shooters, according to court records.

The incident happened following a fight in a nearby bowling alley parking lot.

Lebron Benson Giwa, 18, of Rochester, was sentenced for driving in the incident. Giwa was given five years of probation and ordered to serve an additional 60 days in jail after being credited with time served for aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He admitted to driving the car in the drive-by shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators used surveillance video to identify the car used in the shooting. Giwa admitted to driving the car in the incident, the report shows.