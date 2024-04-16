Teen sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years' probation for 2022 Pulaski bonfire explosion

SHAWANO – A Pittsfield teen was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail and five years' probation for his role in a 2022 Pulaski-area bonfire explosion that injured at least 17 people.

Samuel Armstrong, 18, pleaded no contest in February to 13 charges of causing injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, explosives or fire.

At the sentencing hearing, a victim, their parents, and the parents of another victim gave statements, according to court records.

After his time in jail, Armstrong may be sent back for an additional six months if he violates conditions of his probation. According to court records, conditions of Armstrong's probation include maintaining absolute sobriety, giving face-to-face and handwritten apologies to victims at his probation agent's discretion, no handling of explosives, fireworks or burning materials, and 200 hours of community services toward burn services.

What happened?

On the night of Oct. 15, 2022, a group of people, many current and former students of the Pulaski School District, were at a homecoming weekend bonfire at a home on Cedar Drive in Maple Grove, Shawano County.

In the large fire, wooden pallets and eventually tires were burned, according to a criminal complaint. Bonfire attendees told investigators there was underage drinking, the complaint says. To keep the fire going, attendees said, contents of a 55-gallon blue drum partially filled with a diesel-fuel mixture were sprayed into the fire.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Armstrong and another teen threw the whole drum into the fire. It exploded.

The total number of people who were injured in the explosion is unknown, but 17 people went to hospitals with injuries. Seven people were flown to a burn unit in Milwaukee.

For some of the bonfire attendees, recovery took months or longer, with lasting scars.

Are there other related court cases?

The other teen who threw the drum, who was 16 at the time, was charged in Brown County Juvenile Court for their role in the explosion. Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said he could not confirm the details of that case, since juvenile court has closed proceedings, but said juvenile court is usually held in the county where a defendant lives, and not necessarily where an incident took place — which is why that teen's court proceedings weren't also in Brown County.

Fox 11 reported in February the teen was sentenced to six months of community supervision, with 40 hours of volunteer time with burn survivors.

Armstrong is named as a defendant in five personal injury lawsuits, along with the other teen who threw the oil drum and the owner of the home where the bonfire was held. All the cases remain open.

