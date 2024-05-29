Teen sentenced in 2021 Park City Center shooting that wounded 3: Lancaster Online

A judge sentenced a teen who shot three people at Park City Center in October 2021 to 16 to 32 years in state prison, according to Lancaster Online.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, injured two men and a bystander during a confrontation, according to Lancaster Online.

An armed bystander wounded Sanchez and was not charged. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams ruled at the time that his actions were justified.

Shoppers ran and screamed as shots rang out in the mall. Two women told the York Daily Record that they hid in a closet of a store called Lush.

Sanchez, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of aggravated assault, 52 counts of reckless endangerment and weapons charges, according to Lancaster Online.

The Lancaster teen, now 19, also pleaded no contest to two charges of aggravated assault, the newspaper reported. Attempted homicide charges were dropped.

Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas, the two men who were injured in the shooting, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2022, Lancaster Online reported.

Read more about the sentencing here.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lancaster PA teen sentenced in 2021 Park City Center shooting