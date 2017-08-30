Teen saves horse trapped by Harvey's rising floodwaters with dad's help

For days, Chance Ward and his son have been wading through deep water on horseback to save animals trapped by Tropical Storm Harvey's torrential rain.

Ward, of Cleveland, Texas, shared pictures and videos of their rescue efforts on Facebook, highlighting just how devastated the region has become. One video that shows his 17-year-old son, Rowdy, letting loose a horse locked inside a pen as water rises above the fidgety animal's legs has gone viral, reaching 8.9 million views since it was posted Monday.

"This is what we do, we help livestock. We try to help people," Ward wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Ward posted he had saved another four horses and he worked with several others to bring hundreds of cattle to higher ground. Another video shows him helping a man and his swimming dog. Mashable reached out to Ward for further comment.

In a touching Facebook post, Ward reflects on helping the animals in need alongside his son.

Harvey, which made landfall as a powerful hurricane on Friday and has continued to burden the Gulf Coast of Texas as a tropical storm, has set an all-time continental U.S. rainfall record of 51.88 inches.

The rain slowed Tuesday evening in the Houston area, but the flooding emergencies continue. Harvey's wet wrath will hit Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and Alabama, as well.

Ward, his son, and their fellow helpers are not the only citizen saviors. Others have also come out to help people trapped by the devastating flood waters in Texas, including volunteer-led grassroots organizations such as the Cajun Navy, Louisiana Navy, and Texas Navy.

"We make livestock our first priority, as I know many are helping people," Ward wrote on Facebook.