Teen rescued Saturday from icy Bryant Pond in Woodstock

Apr. 1—WOODSTOCK — A male teenager from out of state was rescued Saturday after he fell through the ice on Bryant Pond, also known as Christopher Lake.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when the boy took a canoe into the open water to go fishing, Woodstock fire Chief Kyle Hopps said. The boy attempted to get out of the canoe onto a sheet of ice about 100 feet from the boat launch when he broke through the ice.

Hopps said he sent a swimmer wearing a cold-water suit and another firefighter on an ice rescue sled to get the teenager, who was clinging to the side of the canoe. The rescue proved challenging because strong winds were blowing the boy away from shore.

Suffering from hypothermia, he was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway by Pace Ambulance, treated and released.

Hopps could not confirm the age of the boy.

He said the boy's family was renting a camp on the pond.

Pace and the Greenwood Fire Department assisted at the scene.

