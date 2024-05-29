Teen recovering in the hospital after shooting at the Lindsey Terrace Apartments

A teen is recovering after being shot in the shoulder in the Argyle Forest area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 8500 Argyle Business Loop in reference to a juvenile being shot.

Police said two unknown individuals, wearing dark clothing, approached the teen and fired shots at the Lindsey Terrace Apartments.

The suspects fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim, striking him once in the shoulder.

Police said the teen’s injury was non-threatening.

Action News Jax talked with a neighbor who has four kids. She said she heard gunshots just two nights ago.

“It just feels uneasy,” Megan Maye said.

And after Wednesday’s shooting, Megan is concerned about her kid’s safety.

“It’s just scary knowing that these young babies are out here in the world and god knows what they are doing and getting involved in that can take their life,” Maye said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

