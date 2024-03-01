Teen recovering from gunshot wound in Fresno hospital accused of killing man in shooting

A 16-year-old who himself was recovering from a gunshot wound on Friday was accused by Fresno police of gunning down a 38-year-old man.

The teen, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was shot around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Norwich Avenue northwest of Ashlan and Marks avenues, police said in an update Friday.

He remained in critical by stable condition Friday.

“Once the juvenile is cleared from a local hospital,” police said in a news release, “he will be arrested and charged with murder.”

He was accused of killing Deandre Jackson, who was shot multiple times around the same time the teen was reported to have been shot, police said. The calls to 911 from each incident were less than 10 minutes apart.

Jackson was found on Fruit Avenue near Ashlan Avenue.

Deandre Jackson, 38 was shot and killed at Ashlan and Fruit on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Jackson died at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Detectives previously said there was an argument in a parking lot involving several people before the gunshots rang out.

Police said it was an isolated incident between a group of individuals who knew each other.

It was the fourth intentional homicide of 2024. There were five at the same time last year.

Anyone with information on the case (Case# 2402250536) was asked by police to call Detectives John Espinosa at 559-621-2415 or Justin Baroni at 559-621-2516. Anyone can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.