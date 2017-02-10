Teen receives extremely blunt job rejection, fights back on Twitter

LONDON — Job rejections are never pleasant, but they can sometimes be useful.

Maybe you get sent some feedback about where you went wrong, or perhaps some advice on how to improve for next time.

What's less useful, however, is a blunt text message containing an emoji.

This is 18-year-old Megan Dixon from Leicester, UK.

On Tuesday, Dixon went for a job interview at a restaurant called Miller and Carter. Later that afternoon, she shared a screengrab of the text message exchange she'd had with her interviewer after it was finished.

Imagine going for a job interview and the woman says she will email u in a few days but then waits 1 minute after u leave to text u this 😂 pic.twitter.com/8hOY899wNZ — Meg (@megrdixon) February 7, 2017

Here's the exchange:

Image: twitter/@megrdixon

Dixon's tweet was shared over 150 times, and various people responded to say they were planning to boycott the restaurant.

@MillerandCarter interviewer was unprepared and her phone was going off throughout the interview. So unprofessional — Meg (@megrdixon) February 7, 2017

@megrdixon @MillerandCarter this is vile!! Hope you report this babe! Won't be going there again x — jasmine donoghue (@JasmineDonoghue) February 7, 2017

@megrdixon @MillerandCarter how unprofessional!!! Won't be going there again that's for sure!!! — Meg John (@meganpaigej) February 7, 2017

The restaurant responded to say the text message was sent in error.

"We can't apologise enough to Megan," a spokesperson for Miller and Carter told The Sun.

"It was never our intention to be disrespectful or upset her in any way. The texts were sent in error and were intended for our manager, not the candidate."

Mashable has reached out to Dixon.