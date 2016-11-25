Teen Who Received Mistaken Text Message Invite From Grandmother Attends Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally a time reserved for family, but this Arizona teen enjoyed his in the company of strangers after a zealous grandmother accidentally invited him to her home via text.

Read: Grandma Accidentally Texts Thanksgiving Invite to Wrong Teen, but She Lets Him Come Over Anyway

When Wanda Dench, a white woman, texted her grandson to invite him and his girlfriend to her feast, she accidentally texted Jamal Hinton, 17, who is black.

Despite the mistake, she didn't rescind the invitation, and insisted Hinton show up anyway.

On Wednesday, Hinton posted a picture on Facebook of him and Dench, supposedly at Thanksgiving dinner.

So this just happened pic.twitter.com/zqElkMd6zM — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 25, 2016

“I’d never seen her before, and she welcomed me into her home,” Hinton said in an interview with KNXV. “That shows me how great of a person she is. I’m thankful for people like that. “

As Dench welcomed her guests to her home, she also welcomed Hinton, whom she met for the first time, with open arms.

The mismatched encounter came to be after Dench sent a text invitation to Thanksgiving dinner to the wrong number.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016

Read: For 22 Years, Family Welcomes Strangers With Nowhere Else to Spend Thanksgiving

When they realized they were complete strangers, Hilton said: “Can I still get a plate tho?”

“Of course you can,” she wrote back. “That’s what grandmas do... feed everyone.”

Watch: Woman Whose Family Once Struggled to Make Ends Meet Makes 'Thanksgiving in a Box' for the Needy

Related Articles: