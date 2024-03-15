Teen raising funds for crisis counseling with song penned after Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A month after a Super Bowl celebration turned deadly , KC Strong is more than just the name of a fund raising money for victims.

It’s the mentality for many people while they prepare for a big weekend of events where people will once again gather in crowds to celebrate the best of Kansas City.

The month of tremendous loss will forever be etched in many people’s memories. A 14-year-old girl may have encapsulated the path from triumph to tragedy back to trying to overcome better than anyone in song.

“In the heart of the city where the cheers did resound, a Parade of Champions, the streets were abound. But tragedy struck in the blink of an eye, the joy turned to sorrow as the angels cried,” The lyrics to “Glimmer of Hope,” penned by Fort Osage 8th grader Clare Brown begin.

“It was really hard to think that had happened right where I was and so when I got home I went to my journal and I just started writing,” Brown, who attended last year’s rally and watched this on TV with friends and family, said.

She never planned for the song to be for anyone other than herself. But when her family noticed the words in the journal they encouraged her to record the song. She decided to release “Glimmer of Hope” in support of Country Crossroads Cares, a nonprofit owned by the former Chiefs cheerleader who rode Warpaint for 12 years.

“We noticed that clients were definitely anxious they were worried they were scared,” Susie Arbo said.

It’s one of several organizations that’s provided free crisis counseling to dozens of people who attended the rally.

“We all come together in times like this. I do believe we are on the path to mending and healing,” Arbo said.

Brown’s song is not just about the shooting, but what came after.

“Amidst the chaos, heroes did rise. Risking all to save and heal lives,” she sings in the song about people like Trey Filter and Paul Contreras who tackled a person with a gun.

“I think it has a really good message that there’s always positives and there’s always heroes, even when something horrible happens,” Brown said.

A community shaken, but not broken, or as the 14-year-old wrote “We stand strong and true, with love and compassion, we’ll see each other through.

For the spirit of the city will not be torn apart we rise above the sorrow with hope in our hearts.”

