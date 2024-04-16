Teen who punched Queens grandmother down church steps held without bail

A teen robber who recently punched a Queens grandmother down the steps of her church was held without bail following a Monday arraignment.

The 16-year-old is accused in the ruthless mugging of Irene Tahliambouris, who was punched and knocked down a flight of stairs outside the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Briarwood on April 7.

The attacker, whose name was not publicly disclosed due to his age, was arrested and charged with assault, robbery, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He was held without bail following an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

The teen is accused of creeping up behind Tahliambouris, 68, as she climbed the steps of the church to attend a Sunday service, viciously assaulting her and then stealing her purse and car.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to her brain in the attack, prosecutors said.

She remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition and is unable to stand or speak, they added.

Police arrested the alleged attacker on Thursday, and on Friday the boy wrapped his shirt around his neck and tried to choke himself while in custody at the 107th Precinct stationhouse, the Daily News previously reported.

In court on Monday, the teen was also arraigned for a robbery he committed three days before the attack at the church, prosecutors said.

On April 4, the teen followed a 50-year-old woman from a bank at the Rochdale Village Shopping Center to her building, where she said he confronted her in the elevator.

The boy put his hand in his pocket, pointed a weapon at her and said he’d “poke” the woman if she screamed, according to prosecutors.

“I followed you from the bank, I know you took money out, give me the money and give me your keys,” he allegedly said.

The victim handed over her car keys to her Toyota Corolla, and the teen took off in her car, prosecutors said.

Police said the teen has been arrested nine times as an adolescent offender. Eight of those arrests involved robberies.