Teen pleads guilty in 4 killings that happened when he was 14 years old

A teen who was 14 when he was involved in four killings pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges including manslaughter.

Mikeem Thomas was sentenced to 31 to 36½ years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

Mikeem Thomas, now 17, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter slaughter charges in the killings of four people in 2020 and 2021.

Thomas, now 17, has been held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center since after his arrest in 2021. He is expected to be in his 40s when he's released from prison.

At Monday's hearing before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering, Assistant Prosecutor Linda Scott said neither she, the families nor the detectives like the length of the sentence. But, she said, it gives the families closure and ensures that none of the victims' families have to hear a not guilty verdict, which she said can happen when a juvenile stands trial.

Thomas pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of robbery as well as gun charges.

The four killings happened within four months between October 2020 and February 2021.

He is believed to be the only juvenile in county history to be convicted in four separate killings.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mikeem Thomas pleads guilty in 4 killings that happened when he was 14