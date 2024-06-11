Teen pleads guilty in 2022 fatal shooting at Ingraham High School

The teen accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old student at Ingraham High School in 2022 when he was just 14 has pleaded guilty.

On Monday, the teen pled guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to juvenile rehabilitation that will end on his 21st birthday.

The shooting happened Nov. 8, 2022.

The 14-year-old brought a gun to school and there was a fight in a bathroom over the gun prior to the shooting.

After the initial confrontation there was another confrontation in the hallway over a cellphone.

Prosecutors believe the victim started taunting the alleged shooter, daring him to fire the gun.

The 14-year-old suspect then pulled out the gun and shot the victim from behind.

A 15-year-old was also charged in the case. Back in Sept. 2023, the teen pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and rendering criminal assistance. He was sentenced to 30 days in detention, 48 hours of community service and 12 months of community supervision.