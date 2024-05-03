Teen pizza delivery driver shot at 7 times after parking in wrong driveway, police say

A teenage pizza delivery driver who parked in the wrong driveway of a Middle Tennessee home is recovering from a scare after police said a homeowner shot at him multiple times.

The shooting took place Monday night on a residential street in Ashland City, about 20 miles northwest of Nashville.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by USA TODAY, Ashland City Police Department officers responded to a home for a report of a teenage Domino's pizza driver who had been shot at at least seven times.

Arriving officers located the shooting suspect who told them he and his wife saw a truck parked in their driveway on the Ring camera and thought someone was breaking into his truck, police wrote in the complaint.

Seven shell casings recovered from scene

The suspect said he got his 9mm handgun, went outside, and began shooting at the truck to "try to disable" it.

Police said they recovered seven shell casings from the scene.

The victim told police he was delivering a pizza and thought he parked in the correct driveway and after he dropped the order off, "he saw a man running at him and shooting at him" court papers continued.

Three bullets struck the victim's truck, police reported, and the shooting was captured on Ring camera footage police said they reviewed.

“Nothing close to what I thought would happen on a delivery, I’ll say that,” the victim, an 18-year-old high school student, told WTVF-TV. "I was literally about to get killed right there, so it’s attempted murder in my opinion.”

The victim said most of the houses on the street are "only a few feet from each other" and told the outlet he accidentally parked just next door to the correct home where someone ordered the food.

USA TODAY has reached out to Domino's.

Ryan Babcock charged with aggravated assault

Police said they arrested 32-year-old Ryan Babcock in the shooting and prosecutors charged him with felony aggravated assault in the case.

An attorney of record was not yet listed in court records for Babcock.

Cheatham County General Sessions court records show Babcock was booked into jail on Monday and released the following day on $50,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court for his first appearance on June 12.

