Teen picks up felony assault charge while awaiting sentencing for fight involving brass knuckles

Apr. 10—A 19-year-old awaiting sentencing for allegedly using brass knuckles on a teenage party goer last year now stands accused of threatening another person with a knife.

Daisy Hope Crothers of Kalispell is facing a felony count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following the alleged April 3 confrontation. Expected to be arraigned before Judge Robert Allison on May 2, Crothers remains in the county jail with bail set at $115,000.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Crothers after arriving at a home for a report of an assault involving a weapon about 3:04 a.m., according to court documents. As authorities breached a locked door in the rear of the home, people — including Crothers — began tumbling out of the house, court documents said.

The victim, hiding in the bathroom when authorities arrived, told deputies that Crothers had produced a knife and began slashing it at him. After blocking her with a chair, he said he ran for the bathroom. Crothers allegedly began banging on the door with the knife and another blunt object.

Investigators noted punctures in the bathroom door, according to court documents. Authorities located the weapons believed used in the attack on the floor near the front door, which is where deputies caught Crothers trying to depart, court documents said.

The address of the home was omitted in court filings.

Crothers previously faced an assault with a weapon charge in connection with the alleged beating of a teenager at a party in September 2023. Authorities accused Crothers of wielding brass knuckles in that fight.

Although she pleaded not guilty in November, Crothers reached a deal with prosecutors in February that saw them amend the charge to felony criminal endangerment. She pleaded guilty before Judge Dan Wilson on Feb. 8.

Crothers' sentencing in that case is scheduled for May 16.

