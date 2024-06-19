Teen out past curfew later arrested on suspicion of burglary in Lacey

Lacey police arrested two teens on suspicion of burglary, theft, and mischief in Lacey.

On Tuesday evening, Lacey police found a juvenile on probation out after curfew and directed the teen and his friend to go home.

As the officer responded to the next call about a burglary at the food truck depot near Lacey Boulevard Southeast and Lebanon Street Southeast, security camera footage allegedly showed the same two teenagers officers had just sent home.

Police proceeded to their homes and discovered the teens wearing the same clothing as those shown on video.

The teens were arrested and during their search found money and sodas from the business, police said.

Since questioning juveniles is restricted by state law, police took the suspects to Juvenile Detention.

During the drive, police car cameras captured the teens talking about where the rest of the money was hidden.

Police returned to the home and found the additional money.

The teens were booked on five counts of burglary, malicious mischief, and four counts of theft.



