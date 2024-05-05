Teen missing since April 24, last seen in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager last seen April 24 in Hillsboro remains missing as police and family members continue to search for him.

Riley Patterson was last seen on Main Street in Hillsboro wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie, but it’s believed he could now be in Portland or Gresham.

A missing persons report was filed with Hillsboro police. They confirmed to KOIN 6 News Patterson remains listed as missing as of May 4.

Family members provided relatively recent but undated photos of the teen.

Riley Patterson, missing since April 24, in a relatively recent photo provided by family members, May 2024

Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro Police. The case number is 24-7876.

