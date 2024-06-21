Teen missing since 2021 located in CT with help from U.S. Marshals

A teenager who has been missing since 2021 was found by authorities in Bridgeport on Friday.

The 16-year-old girl was located at a residence on Berkshire Avenue and reunited with her family, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities said members of the New York Police Department on June 5 contacted the U.S. Marshal New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and asked for assistance locating the girl, who was believed to have been missing since Dec. 8, 2021.

Working with the Bridgeport Police Department, investigators learned that the girl was staying in Bridgeport.

Authorities did not release any further information.