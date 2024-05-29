Teen leads Montgomery police on car chase that ends in interstate crash

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a vehicle chase about noon Wednesday in Montgomery.

At 11:56 a.m., Montgomery police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Ann Street and Poplar Street for a stolen vehicle, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began, she said.

During the pursuit, there was a two-vehicle collision in the area of I-85 Northbound near Ann Street involving the suspect vehicle and an unoccupied parked vehicle, Coleman said. The crash resulted in minor injuries, she said.

With the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aviation Unit, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody by SWAT and charges are pending, she said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

