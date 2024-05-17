Teen killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 in Warren County was Mason High student

The 17-year-old killed in the wrong-way, head-on collision on I-71 South early Thursday is a Mason High School student, the district said in a letter to families.

>> Search for male reported missing in Great Miami River at Dayton to resume Friday

“Tonight, we are grieving the loss of a Mason High School student who was in a tragic car crash on I-71 early this morning,” our news partner, WCPO.com, reported Thursday evening.

“Grief can manifest in many ways, and it’s crucial that we recognize and honor our own feelings and those of others.”

The district did not name the student.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Deerfield Twp. area of Warren County about 1:40 a.m. when his Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into an oncoming semitrailer. Both vehicles went off the southeast side of the road, the patrol said. The semi overturned.

The driver of the semi suffered injuries troopers said were “non-life-threatening” and was taken to Mercy Health - Kings Mills Hospital.

The teenager died at the scene.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes for several hours, reopening at least one lane sometime after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Mason City Schools said a crisis support team will be at the high school beginning at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

We will update this developing report as details warrant.



