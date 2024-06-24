Teen killed, teen booked for murder in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One teen is dead and another is booked for murder after an early Sunday morning shooting in Salem, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 16-year-old died at the scene after being shot around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Skyline Road SE in Salem. Marion County detectives quickly identified an 18-year-old as the suspect and arrested him.

David Ayon-Urbano is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. Officials said he faces additional charges along with second-degree murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not revealed. The victim’s name will not be released, authorities said.

The investigation continues.

