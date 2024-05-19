Teen killed in ‘targeted shooting’ on Hickory Woods Drive

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was killed late Saturday night in what authorities are calling “an apparent targeted shooting” in Antioch.

According to officials, the shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hickory Woods Drive.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said 19-year-old Justin Gomez died at the scene. He reportedly told a family member that he was going to meet someone at the park prior to the shooting.

Detectives say they are working active leads and ask anyone with information about deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

