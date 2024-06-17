Teen killed in North Nashville shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage girl has died following a report of a shooting in North Nashville Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Metro Nashville dispatch said a shooting involving a juvenile was called in shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 from the 2500 block of 25th Avenue North.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in the incident.

Law enforcement also said a suspect was in custody, but there is no word on that person’s identity or potential charges against them.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

