Teen killed after argument leads to shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A teen boy is dead after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s South Side on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police say the deadly shooting unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue in West Englewood.

According to police, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was involved in an argument with an unknown individual, when they pulled out a gun and opened fire on the teen.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and chest and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting and officers did not provide a description of the individual involved.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

