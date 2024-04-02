Teen killed, another injured in Braddock shooting

Apr. 2—One juvenile was killed and a second injured in a shooting Monday evening in Braddock, according to Allegheny County Police.

The shooting was reported on Margaretta Street just before 8 p.m. One of the boys was found dead at the scene, police said.

The second boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police Lt. Verando Costa told reporters at the scene that a large fight among juveniles was happening at the time of the shooting.

"We'd really like people to step forward in this community and let us know what happened, and not take matters into their own hands as been happening while we're here on scene," he said. "Call the police, let the justice system handle it."

TribLive news partner WTAE reported that the juvenile killed was a male Woodland Hills School District student. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. No arrests had been announced.

Woodland Hills superintendent Daniel Castagna said in a statement that there will be an increased police and security presence at the middle and high schools.

"Our district and community has once again suffered a tragic loss due to gun violence," he said. "Our collective hearts grieve for the family and for the community as a whole."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).

Two Woodland Hills students were fatally shot near Margaretta Street in August, just as they were starting their senior year. Nazir Parker, 17, and Rimel Lamour Williamson, 17, both of Braddock, died there. A third person was hurt.

