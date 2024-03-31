Teen killed, another in custody after shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. — One teen is in custody and another is dead after a shooting in Aurora.
Officers with the Aurora and Marionville Police Department responded to White Park in Aurora around 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
The AMPD says when officers arrived, they found Garron McGlothlin, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
FOUR STATES CRIME…
Kansas sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Man arrested after police say he side-swiped two patrol cars
Authorities say the suspect is a 17-year-old male.
Police say witnesses saw the suspect running from the park after the shooting.
Authorities took the teen into custody this morning (3/30).
Charges against the teen are pending.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.