Teen killed and 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia

A teenager was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon at a bus stop in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the SEPTA bus stop near Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue. The 17-year-old boy who died was shot multiple times, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys had graze wounds. A 71-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 49-year-old woman was grazed in the right forearm, police said.

The victim who was killed appears to have been targeted, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a media briefing Monday.

His identity has not been publicly released.

Philadelphia police investigate the scene of the SEPTA bus mass shooting on Monday. (TheNews2/Cover Images via AP)

About 20 school-aged children were at the stop when two people came up to the bus and started shooting. The women who were shot were aboard the bus, Bethel said.

"The bus is stopped. People are starting to board the bus, and that's when we have two individuals come up and start to fire," he said.

He added the shooting happened at a busy intersection and multiple rounds were fired.

"It could have been much worse," Bethel said.

Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday night.

A SEPTA spokesperson said incidents like the shooting are "extremely rare" for the transit service, but "even one is unacceptable."

“This was a horrific incident that claimed one life and left several others injured, including two women on the Route 6 bus who were just trying to go about their day,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in a statement to NBC Philadelphia.

