Teen killed, 4 injured in shooting at Philadelphia city bus stop; suspects at large
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for two suspects they say opened fire outside a busy city bus stop this week, killing a teenager and wounding four others, including two young boys.
The brazen daytime shooting took place mid-Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood about 7 miles north of downtown, the Philadelphia Police Department reported.
During a press conference, police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said a preliminary investigation revealed at about 3:45 p.m., a group of teens were waiting at the SEPTA bus stop when two people walked up and opened fire.
Gunfire struck and killed a 17-year-old boy at the scene, the commissioner said, and struck and injured four other people, including two other teen boys and two women on the bus.
Dayeman Taylor, 17, was 'targeted'
On Wednesday, police identified the fatality victim to USA TODAY as Dayemen Taylor, who officers said lives 2 miles south of where the shooting took place.
"It definitely appears that this individual, our decedent, was targeted," Bethel said.
The teen attended Imhotep Institute Charter High School, a school spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning.
USA TODAY has reached out to the school's administrator.
Two other teens hit, two women shot on bus
Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, suffered gunshot graze wounds and were taken to a local hospital where they were in stable condition, police told USA TODAY.
The 14-year-old was shot in the buttocks, police said, and the 15-year-old was shot in the right shoulder.
Gunfire also went through the bus striking a 71-year-old woman in the head and a 50-year-old woman in the arm. Both were taken to a local hospital and were expected to survive, police said Wednesday.
"It's never fortunate when we lose a child," Bethel said, adding the scene "could have been much worse" considering so many people were in the area when bullets started flying.
No arrests made in case yet
Miguel Torres, a police public information officer told USA TODAY both shooters remained at large on Wednesday and no arrest had been made in the case.
A description of the suspects was not provided by investigators and Torres said the case remained under investigation.
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 4 injured