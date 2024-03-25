Teen injured in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A teen boy was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

According to Chicago police, it unfolded just before 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Sreet in West Garfield Park.

Officers say the 14-year-old boy was near a sidewalk in the area when a vehicle approached and an unknown individual opened fire from inside.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and took himself to the hospital where he was reported to be in fair condition.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say an investigation is now underway.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.