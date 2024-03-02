Teen injured in Baton Rouge shooting, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one teen injured.

Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot on the 7000 block of Scenic Hwy. just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers found an 18-year-old male victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower torso and hand, according to police.

1 injured in Baton Rouge shooting, police investigating

No motive or suspect has been identified in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

