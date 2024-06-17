Teen hunting for rivals shot wrong man in 2023 Asbury Park murder, prosecutor says

FREEHOLD - The 19-year-old charged in an Asbury Park murder went "hunting for rival gang members" on the night of the 2023 shooting but instead shot an innocent man, Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings said, arguing that Michael Sally should be denied bail during his detention hearing.

Superior Court Judge Richard English agreed Friday that Sally — one of two co-defendants charged with murder and gang criminality in connection with the July 2023 triple shooting that killed Lativity Lyons and injured two others — would remain behind bars.

In his argument to keep Sally detained, Cummings noted that Sally has a history of arrests, including for possession of a handgun, and has previously failed to appear in court.

Michael Rosas, Sally's defense attorney who has worked with him for over a year, denied that Sally has failed to appear in court, and said his mother and grandmother are always with him.

Michael Sally speaks with his attorney Michael R. Rosas as he leaves Superior Court Judge Richard English's courtroom at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold after his detention hearing Friday, June 14, 2024. He is one of the men charged in the Asbury Park murder of Lativity Lyons in 2023.

Asbury Park: Gang violence hurts the community. What's being done to stop it?

"He has a great familial structure," Rosas said.

Meanwhile, Cummings argued that Sally is a flight risk.

"When someone's facing life in prison, there's a higher chance of fleeing," Cummings said.

Judge English said that shootings involving young people are "rampant" in Asbury Park, and the danger Sally could pose to the community is his primary concern, therefore ordering him to remained detained.

Sally has been charged with the first-degree crimes of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and gang criminality; the second-degree crimes of aggravated assault (two counts), unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; as well as the third-degree crime of receiving stolen property.

Michael Sally looks back to his family in the gallery during his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Richard English at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Friday, June 14, 2024. He is one of the men charged in the Asbury Park murder of Lativity Lyons in 2023.

'You're going to jail': Dad relieved after arrests in son's murder

The juvenile defendant, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, had juvenile complaints filed against him that correspond with the charges filed against Sally, prosecutors said.

Sally is scheduled to appear in court again on July 18 in front of Judge Jill O'Malley.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Teen charged in 2023 Asbury Park murder ordered to stay in jail